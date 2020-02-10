Canucks RW Boeser to miss at least two games

Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser will sit out at least two games with an upper-body injury, coach Travis Green announced Sunday. "It is what it is," Green said. "He's out for a couple games. That's part of the NHL life. You deal with it and move on. Next man up."

Green said the team will reevaluate Boeser's condition after two games. Boeser sustained the injury after getting tangled up with Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane in the neutral zone at 2:30 of the third period of the Canucks' 6-2 setback on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who has yet to miss a game this season, will sit out Monday's home contest against the Nashville Predators and Wednesday's tilt versus the visiting Chicago Blackhawks. Boeser has collected 45 points (16 goals, 29 assists) in 56 games this season, although he has just two -- both assists -- in his last 11.

He has recorded 161 points (75 goals, 86 assists) in 196 career games since being selected by the Canucks with the 23rd overall pick of the 2015 NHL Draft.

