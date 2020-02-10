Left Menu
Grizzlies waive G Waiters days after trading for him

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 10-02-2020 04:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 04:46 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday waived guard Dion Waiters, just days after acquiring him as part of a three-team trade. Waiters were acquired Thursday as part of the deal that sent Andre Iguodala and Jae Crowder to the Miami Heat. The Grizzlies got Waiters along with Justise Winslow and James Johnson from Miami. Johnson was later traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves for center Gorgui Dieng.

Waiters had played just three games with the Heat this season after a litany of problems that led to three suspensions by the team. The 28-year-old Waiters reportedly will get paid in full for the rest of this season ($12.1 million) and next season ($12.65 million).

