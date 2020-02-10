Left Menu
Soccer-US celebrate Olympic berth by thumping Canada 3-0

Second-half goals from Lynn Williams, Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe gave the United States a 3-0 win over Canada in the final of the CONCACAF women's Olympic qualifying tournament in southern California on Sunday. Both nations had already booked their spots at the Tokyo Games with semi-final victories -- the United States beating Mexico 4-0 and Canada edging Costa Rica 1-0 -- turning the final into a relaxed, celebratory occasion in Carson.

Williams broke the deadlock when she rifled home a fierce strike in the 60th minute. Horan made it 2-0 with a well-taken shot 11 minutes later before substitute Rapinoe wrapped up the scoring late on. The United States, who won the women's World Cup in France last year, lost to Sweden in the quarter-finals of the 2016 Olympic tournament.

