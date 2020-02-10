Left Menu
Hawks outlast Knicks in double OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 08:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 07:59 IST
Hawks outlast Knicks in double OT
Trae Young scored 11 of his 48 points in the second overtime and the Atlanta Hawks hung on to defeat the visiting New York Knicks 140-135 on Sunday. Young's 3-pointer gave the Hawks a 136-129 lead with 2:14 left in the second overtime. The Knicks had a chance to tie when Elfrid Payton missed a 3-pointer with 29.7 left. Young made four free throws in the final 12 seconds to ice the game.

Young was 16 of 16 from the line and made all eight attempts in overtime. He added 13 assists for his 20th double-double. It was his ninth game with 40-plus points. John Collins added 32 points and 11 rebounds, posting his 16 double-double. DeAndre Hunter added 19, including a crucial trey in the second overtime.

New York saw its four-game winning streak end despite getting 35 points and 18 rebounds from Julius Randle. Reggie Bullock added 21 points and Mitchell Robinson had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Randle scored 12 of his points in the first quarter to stake the Knicks to a 31-20 lead. New York kept the momentum and led by 15 when Bobby Portis made a jumper with 10:32 to take a 37-22 advantage. Atlanta responded with a 29-13 run and took a 51-40 lead on a Kevin Huerter basket with 4:44 left. The Knicks held a 63-61 lead at halftime.

Atlanta continued its pace in the second half and led by as many as 16 when Dewayne Dedmon made a 3-pointer with 11:16 left to put the Hawks ahead 99-83. The Knicks, thanks to four 3-pointers from Wayne Ellington, came back to tie the game 116-116 when Randle hit a pair of free throws with 30.3 seconds. The Knicks had a chance to go ahead but Randle missed a floater with 3.5 seconds left. Young's last-second shot went in and out of the basket at the buzzer to force overtime.

The Knicks outscored Atlanta 10-2 to begin the first overtime, but Atlanta scored the final eight points and tied it 126-126 on a pair of Young free throws with 7.2 seconds left. Payton missed a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds to force a second overtime.

