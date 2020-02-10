Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clippers bounce back at Cavaliers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 08:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 08:37 IST
Clippers bounce back at Cavaliers
Image Credit: Flickr

Lou Williams scored 25 points and Paul George had 22 as the Los Angeles Clippers rebounded from a demoralizing defeat one night earlier for an easy 133-92 road victory Sunday evening over the Cleveland Cavaliers. Marcus Morris Sr. had 10 points in his Clippers debut as Los Angeles distanced itself from a surprising 27-point defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. The Clippers won without Kawhi Leonard, who received a day of rest on the second night of a back-to-back scenario.

Andre Drummond scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in his Cavaliers debut, while Kevin Porter Jr. added 17 points for Cleveland. The Cavaliers saw their losing streak extend to six games while also falling for the 13th time in their last 14 contests. Drummond was acquired at Thursday's NBA trade deadline from the Detroit Pistons, while Morris was acquired by the Clippers from the New York Knicks on the same day.

A day after giving up 40 points in the first quarter against the sharp-shooting Timberwolves, the Clippers didn't allow their opponent to pass the 40-point threshold until less than three minutes remained in the first half. The Clippers led 36-21 after the first quarter and held a comfortable 73-50 advantage at the break after they were up by as many as 27 points in the second quarter.

Drummond scored his first points in a Cavaliers uniform on a basket inside 1:47 into the game. Morris scored his first points with the Clippers on a mid-range jumper with 5:44 remaining in the opening quarter. Morris, whose appeal to the Clippers included his long-range shooting, was 0 of 4 from 3-point range. Montrezl Harrell had 19 points for the Clippers, while Landry Shamet had 11 and Amir Coffey had 10. Collin Sexton had 13 points for the Cavaliers, while Kevin Love had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Clippers improved to 15-1 in the game immediately after a defeat, while winning for just the fourth time in the last 18 years at Cleveland. Los Angeles increased its winning streak over Cleveland to five games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

UPDATE 5-American, Afghan soldiers killed in shootout in Afghanistan-NY Times

Health News Roundup: Chinese cities into ghost towns; Fear can be more harmful than coronavirus and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

South Korean film "Parasite" wins best picture Oscar at 92nd Academy Awards

South Korean film Parasite wins best picture Oscar at 92nd Academy Awards....

FACTBOX-Key winners at the 2020 Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood. Following is a list of winners in key categoriesBest Picture Parasite NeonBest Actor Joaquin Phoenix - JokerBest Actress Ren...

Shesterkin's 42 saves lead Rangers past Kings

Rookie Igor Shesterkin made 42 saves as the host New York Rangers scored three times in the third period in a 4-1 victory over the struggling Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night. Shesterkin, who improved to 5-1 since making his NHL debut on J...

10-year-old boy sodomised by youth in UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly sodomized by a youth from his village in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday under Bhopa police station, they said.According to a complaint lodged b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020