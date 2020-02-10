Quinton de Kock has a 'very smart cricketing brain': Mark Boucher

South Africa coach Mark Boucher is all praise for skipper Quinton de Kock as he said that the wicket-keeper batsman has got a 'very smart cricketing brain'. "We always knew that Quinny has got a very smart cricketing brain. He had a couple of different field placings which I thought were good and he was thinking out of the box," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Boucher as saying.

Boucher also stated that De Kock enjoys being in the game and leads well. "Quinny enjoys being in the game. Sometimes he sits in the dressing room during Test-match cricket and he gets really irritated because he wants to be doing something all the time," Boucher said.

"I think he really enjoys it. The off-the-field stuff is the stuff that might get to him a bit. We're going to have to help him in that regard. But certainly, on the field, he leads well," he added. South Africa faced a two-wicket defeat in the third ODI against England on Sunday and with this victory, the visitors managed to end the three-match series at 1-1.

Although admitting that Faf du Plessis is 'still one of our best T20 players', Boucher stressed that the player needs a bit of a break away from the game. "Faf is still one of our best T20 players. We feel at this point in time he needs a bit of a break away from the game. It's always good to have a bit of a rest. There is going to be a lot of cricket for them leading up to a World Cup so any opportunity we get to give guys a bit of rest and give other guys opportunities to see what they're all about," he said.

South Africa and England will now compete against each other in a three-match T20I series, starting from February 12. (ANI)

