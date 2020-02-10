Left Menu
PSG deserved to win: Tuchel after victory over Lyon

After securing a win over Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said his club deserved to win as they scored 'a lot of goals'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 10:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 10:53 IST
Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel. Image Credit: ANI

After securing a win over Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said his club deserved to win as they scored 'a lot of goals'. PSG registered a 4-2 win against Lyon in Ligue 1 on Monday.

"We scored a lot of goals and we created a lot of chances. We could have scored sooner. We relaxed too much after going 3-0 up and we were punished for that. It's a good lesson," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying. "We still deserved to win though. It's not the moment to be too critical, because the team is putting together good results. Congratulations to the players. It's necessary to be aggressive in winning the ball back, because we're very good on the counter-attack," he added.

PSG are topping the Ligue 1 points table with 61 points, 12 points ahead of the second-placed club Marseille. The club will now take on Dijon FCO in the French Cup quarter-final on February 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

