Kane Williamson looking good, says New Zealand bowling coach

Ahead of the third ODI against India, New Zealand got a major boost as bowling coach Shane Jurgensen said that skipper Kane Williamson is looking good and is likely to feature in the match.

  • Tauranga
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 12:34 IST
  • Created: 10-02-2020 12:34 IST
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the third ODI against India, New Zealand got a major boost as bowling coach Shane Jurgensen said that skipper Kane Williamson is looking good and is likely to feature in the match. "He is on track for tomorrow. He is looking good and is ready to play. We will have one final look in the morning just to make sure nothing happens overnight," Jurgensen said in a video posted by New Zealand Cricket on Twitter.

After picking up an injury in the third T20I, Williamson had missed the team's last two T20I matches against India. He was later ruled out from the first two ODIs against India and Tom Latham led the team in his absence.

The 29-year-old batsman was recovering from an inflamed AC joint niggle in his left shoulder. New Zealand have already sealed the third-match ODI series against India. The third match between both teams will be played on February 11. (ANI)

