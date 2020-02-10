Banerjee alert and responding well: Hospital

Legendary Indian footballer P K Banerjee, who was admitted to a city hospital due to a chest infection, is responding well to the treatment, said a statement from the medical facility. The 83-year-old was admitted to the Medica Super Specialty Hospital for a second time on Saturday.

"Banerjee is alert and responding well to the ongoing treatment," a statement from the hospital read. The 1962 Asian Games gold-medallist is being treated by a panel of specialists, which includes pulmonologist Dr Nandini Biswas, internal medicine and intensivist Dr Tanmoy Banerjee.

He is also being supervised by the Department of Neurosciences under Dr L N Tripathy and Dr Sunandan Basu. Banrejee played 84 matches for India, scoring 65 goals.

An Arjuna and Padma Shree awardee, Banerjee was also honoured with the FIFA Order of Merit in 2004.

