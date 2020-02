Ravens sign S Clark to 3-year, $16M extension

The Baltimore Ravens signed safety Chuck Clark to a three-year extension Monday. NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported the value of the deal at $16 million, including $10 million guaranteed.

Clark, 24, registered 73 tackles, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one interception and one sack in 16 games (12 starts) for the AFC North champs in 2019. Clark stepped up when veteran Tony Jefferson suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 5.

A sixth-round pick in 2017, Clark has 107 tackles, 12 passes defensed and two interceptions in 47 career games. --Field Level Media

