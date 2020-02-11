Left Menu
NFL notebook: Chargers, QB Rivers officially part ways

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  Updated: 11-02-2020 07:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 07:31 IST
The Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Philip Rivers officially parted ways Monday after 16 seasons. The franchise's all-time leader in wins, passing yards and touchdown passes will become a free agent at age 38.

"I'm not sure what the future holds, but my family and I look forward to seeing what God has planned for us next," Rivers said in a statement released by the team. An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Rivers started all 16 games for the 14th consecutive season for the 5-11 Chargers in 2019. He completed 66.0 percent of his passes for 4,615 yards with 23 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

"After stepping back a bit from last season, we reconnected with Philip and his representatives to look at how 2019 played out, assess our future goals, evaluate the current state of the roster and see if there was a path forward that made sense for both parties," general manager Tom Telesco said. "As we talked through various scenarios, it became apparent that it would be best for Philip and the Chargers to turn the page on what has truly been a remarkable run."

--Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's recovery from hip surgery is going "as positive as possible," according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Tagovailoa recently had a CT scan, which came almost three months after he suffered a dislocated right hip and posterior wall fracture late in the first half against Mississippi State on Nov. 16, ending his junior season. Rapoport, citing sources, tweeted, "The fracture has healed. The hip and its range of motion is good."

It might be another month before Tagovailoa is cleared for football activities, according to Rapoport. Tagovailoa is expected to be the second quarterback drafted behind Heisman winner and presumed No. 1 pick Joe Burrow of LSU. Tagovailoa said he will attend the NFL Combine, which begins Feb. 23, meeting with teams and going through medical evaluations in Indianapolis. --Suspended Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in New York to discuss his reinstatement. There is no timetable for an announcement from Goodell's office.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely after the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-7 on Nov. 14. Near the end of the game, a brawl broke out between the AFC North rivals, with Garrett ripping the helmet off of Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, then swinging the helmet and striking Rudolph in the head. Garrett appealed the suspension but the ban was upheld, costing him the final six games of the season.

--Dallas Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee will return for the 2020 season, but the 33-year-old veteran could test the free agent market. The two-time Pro Bowl selection said he will test free agency, but also could return to Dallas. "I'm waiting to kind of explore what some of my options are," Lee said, according to SI.com.

The oft-injured Lee played in all 16 games for the first time in his nine seasons with the Cowboys in 2019, registering 86 tackles, one sack and one interception. He had 17 tackles against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16. --The Minnesota Vikings hired 32-year NFL coaching veteran Dom Capers as a senior defensive assistant. Capers served as the Jacksonville Jaguars senior defensive assistant last season.

Capers has plenty of experience in the NFC North, having served as the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator from 2009-17, highlighted by a win in Super Bowl XLV after the 2010 season. Capers, 69, has been the head coach of two NFL expansion teams -- the Carolina Panthers (1995-98) and Houston Texans (2002-05) -- and went 48-80 in eight seasons. He was named the Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year in 1996.

--The Baltimore Ravens signed safety Chuck Clark to a three-year extension. NFL Network's Rapaport reported the value of the deal at $16 million, including $10 million guaranteed. Clark, 24, registered 73 tackles, nine passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one interception and one sack in 16 games (12 starts) for the AFC North champs in 2019.

Clark stepped up when veteran Tony Jefferson suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 5.

