Jazz hold off Mavericks for third straight win

  • Updated: 11-02-2020 09:56 IST
Jordan Clarkson scored 25 points and dished out eight assists off the bench to lead the Utah Jazz to a 123-119 victory over the host Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic added 23 apiece for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert chipped in 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Utah won its third straight game overall and second consecutive road contest after shooting 59% from the field. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a season-high 33 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 28 to lead the Mavericks, who played without Luka Doncic for their seventh straight game and could not keep up with a potent Jazz offense in his absence.

Utah shot 61% from the field in the first half to quickly take control of the game. The Jazz used an 8-0 run capped by a 3-point play from Gobert to sprint out to a 19-12 first-quarter lead. Porzingis hit a pair of 3-pointers and drove for a layup to make it a one-possession game at 27-24.

Dallas had a tough time hanging with Utah when the Jazz offense really heated up in the second quarter. Clarkson hit three 3-pointers to finish off a 15-5 spurt spanning the first and second quarters and give the Jazz a 42-29 lead. Then, Utah ran off six straight baskets during a 17-5 run to extend its lead to 63-41 with 4:06 left before halftime. Gobert scored on a pair of dunks to highlight the run.

Momentum shifted in favor of Dallas during the third quarter. The Mavericks trimmed Utah's lead to 83-80 behind a 15-3 run. Hardaway punctuated the run with back-to-back baskets. The Jazz pulled away again before the end of the quarter behind hot shooting from Clarkson and Emmanuel Mudiay. Both players scored three baskets apiece to form the bulk of a 19-4 run that gave Utah a 102-84 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Dallas made one final charge and cut the deficit to five behind a 17-3 run late in the fourth quarter. Seth Curry's 3-pointer capped the run with a 3-pointer that trimmed Utah's lead to 119-114 with 2:41 remaining. Gobert and Mitchell made back-to-back baskets to help the Jazz preserve the lead down the stretch.

