Hornets beat Pistons, sweep season series

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 10:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 10:40 IST
Miles Bridges had 18 points and seven rebounds, Malik Monk supplied 17 points off the bench and the Charlotte Hornets snapped a five-game losing streak by pulling away from the host Detroit Pistons 87-76 on Monday. Devonte' Graham collected 14 points, seven rebounds, and 11 assists as the Hornets completed a four-game sweep of the season series. Charlotte, which overcame 37.5 percent shooting, has defeated Detroit 10 consecutive times. Terry Rozier added 11 points and seven rebounds.

Thon Maker had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons. Bruce Brown contributed 10 points, a career-high 12 rebounds, and five assists, while Christian Wood added 10 points and eight rebounds and Markieff Morris chipped in 10 points off the bench. The first three meetings were decided by a combined total of seven points, but the Hornets never trailed on Monday. Detroit shot 35.4 percent and committed 21 turnovers, leading to 24 Charlotte points.

Bridges had 13 points by halftime to lift Charlotte to a 47-37 lead. Detroit's 11 first-quarter points were a season-low, and its halftime total tied a season-worst. Both sides struggled from the field, with the Hornets shooting 37 percent and the Pistons just 32.5 percent for the half. Charlotte also turned 11 Detroit turnovers into 13 points.

The Pistons had a 6-0 spurt midway through the third quarter, including four Maker points, to cut Charlotte's lead to 52-50. However, Detroit was unable to take the lead. Caleb Martin answered with a 3-pointer, and the Hornets' advantage fluctuated between two and five points until Monk and Bridges made deep shots late in the quarter.

Charlotte was up 66-59 heading into the fourth. The Hornets took control with a 12-2 run early in the quarter. Graham set up Cody Zeller and Rozier for baskets to get it going. He also assisted on a Jalen McDaniels 3-pointer, then drilled a 3 of his own with 6:19 remaining to make it 78-63. A Bridges dunk with 3:25 left gave the Hornets an 82-66 lead.

