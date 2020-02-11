Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Jeptoo urges athletes to take responsibility after serving doping ban

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 20:10 IST
Athletics-Jeptoo urges athletes to take responsibility after serving doping ban
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Disgraced marathon champion Rita Jeptoo has resumed training after serving a four-year doping ban and urged fellow Kenyan athletes to be more vigilant about what goes into their bodies so that they avoid suffering the same fate.

The 38-year-old was initially suspended for two years by Athletics Kenya after she tested positive for the banned blood-booster EPO in 2014. The ban was subsequently doubled to four years in 2016 after the global governing body of the sport (IAAF) successfully argued that the original punishment was too lenient to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"I have resumed training. As per the rules, I have undergone mandatory dope testing. I hope to make a full comeback soon," Jeptoo, whose ban ended in October 2018, told Reuters in an interview in Eldoret, some 350km northwest of Kenya's capital Nairobi. She said athletes caught in anti-doping violations "are either complicit or very ignorant of the rules of the game".

"We were naive then and had very little knowledge on matters doping," she said. "Athletes must know what medicine they take because they are ultimately responsible for what goes into their body. They cannot blame anybody for their actions and inactions."

Kenya, a powerhouse in long-distance running, has had a number of athletes banned in recent years after they failed drug tests. In 2016 CAS said it was obvious Jeptoo had used EPO "as part of a scheme or plan."

CAS said the evidence included Jeptoo's long relationship with her doctor, that her EPO use was "consistent with her competition calendar". It added that her conduct was "deceptive and obstructive" throughout the proceedings.

Jeptoo was disqualified from all races she had taken part in since April 17, 2014, including first-place finishes at the Boston and Chicago Marathons. Jeptoo said the presence of EPO in her system was most probably because she was given a drip in a Kenyan hospital after a road accident.

She also said her blood was drawn for "cleaning" then returned back to her body in Italy. In 2016 her Italian manager, Federico Rosa, had faced accusations in Kenya of administering banned substances to Jeptoo. But the accusations proved to be unfounded when CAS ruled that she hid visits to her doctor from her coach and manager.

She now admits: "I should have known better." Rosa cut ties with Jeptoo after she failed the doping test.

Jeptoo lost several lucrative sponsorship deals and a jackpot in one series of competitions. "I was hurting, hiding my tears for the sake of my son," she said.

"My manager, my husband disowned me. Athletes called a press conference to disown me. Had it not been for my mental strength, I would have died." She blamed "jealous people around me" for her troubles, adding that she has now forgiven her detractors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing scores no January orders for first time since 1962

Boeing Co scored no new orders for airplanes last month, the first time it has come up empty-handed in January since 1962, as the U.S. planemakers once best-selling jet, the 737 MAX, remained grounded following two fatal crashes.Most airlin...

AAP B'luru unit prepares for municipal polls

Buoyed by Aam Aadmi Partys stellar performance in the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections, its city unit is gearing up for the municipal corporation polls, which is likely to take place in August or September. The party has decided...

Indefinite strike to demand compensation for land acquired for

A group of landowners of Sairang and Sihhmui villages near Aizawl have called for an indefinite strike from Wednesday to protest the governments failure to pay compensation for the additional land acquired for the construction of railway li...

Delhi polls: Rajendra Pal Gautam among AAP ministers who won by huge margins

All AAP ministers, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, won from their respective constituencies in the Delhi Assembly elections, with Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam topping the chart among his cabinet colleagues in regist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020