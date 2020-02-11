Left Menu
National winter games event under Khelo India to be held in Gulmarg

Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday announced that national winter games event under Khelo India will be held in Gulmarg.

Khelo India logo. Image Credit: ANI

Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday announced that national winter games event under Khelo India will be held in Gulmarg. The five-day national winter games event will kick off from March 7.

"Five-day national winter games event under Khelo India will be held in Gulmarg from 7th March," Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir government said Khelo India is an initiative of the Government of India to strengthen the sports ecosystem by encouraging mass participation and promotion of excellence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

