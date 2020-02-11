Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings return to England Test squad against Sri Lanka

Ben Foakes and Keaton Jennings have returned to England Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 21:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 21:13 IST
Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings return to England Test squad against Sri Lanka
England batsman Ben Foakes. Image Credit: ANI

Ben Foakes and Keaton Jennings have returned to England Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. England National Cricket Selectors on Tuesday named a 16-member squad for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting at Galle International Stadium on March 19.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Foakes made his Test debut in Galle in November 2018 where he scored a fine hundred. He has represented England in five Tests with his last cap awarded against the West Indies last January in Antigua. Top-order batsman Jennings returns to the England fold for the first time since the West Indies tour a year ago. The Lancashire left-hander will be looking to add to his 17 Test caps, which includes two centuries - both scored in the subcontinent - on debut in Mumbai in 2016 and a superb 146 not out against Sri Lanka at Galle in 2018.

England have dropped Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson has been left at home to continue his recovery while Moeen Ali remains unavailable. Injured Jofra Archer and Rory Burns were not included in the squad. England squad: Joe Root (c), Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Foakes, Keaton Jennings (wk), Jack Leach, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood. The two-match Test series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Joe Root's team currently stand in third place and will be looking to close in on India and Australia, who are currently leading the standings. The top two teams at the end of the two-year cycle will compete in the ICC World Test Championship final in England in June 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal to hold meeting with newly-elected party MLAs on Wednesday

Aam Aadmi Party AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the newly-elected party MLAs at his residence on Wednesday.AAP on Tuesday won 62 seats out of 70 in the recently held Delhi Assembly elections, while BJP managed to get eigh...

Mumbai: Man held for killing wife over money in Vikhroli

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday by Vikhroli police in Mumbai for allegedly killing his wife for refusing to bring money from her maternal home, an official said. Ronald Victor Montero hit his wife Emma Joseph Fernandez after a fig...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq notch record highs as virus fears wane

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq indexes scaled new highs on Tuesday as investors took heart from remarks by a top Chinese health adviser that the coronavirus outbreak may be peaking. After more than 1,000 deaths and weeks of uncertainty that roil...

Punjab govt constitutes committee for stubble management

Punjab Government on Tuesday constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Justice retd Mehtab Singh Gill for the management of paddy straw in the state, an official spokesperson said. The committee has been constituted to look into var...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020