Fencing set to make debut in Khelo India at University Games

Fencing is set to make its debut in Khelo India at the University Games, which will take place in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1 this year. Fencers from across the country will now get a huge platform after being included in the Khelo India Games set-up.

Jagmeet Kaur, who will be part of the Guru Nanak Dev University team, said the Khelo India University Games will be very good for the sport. "The Khelo India University Games will be very good for fencing since there are not too many competitions for us. So, the more competitions take place the better it is for us. The fencers in India will get exposure by playing in the Khelo India University Games," Kaur said in a statement.

Kaur had won a gold (team event) at the South Asian Games last year. She further said that Khelo India has now become a brand. "Khelo India has become a brand now. Whenever we spoke about our tournaments with our friends and relatives, they didn't know which tournament are we talking about. But now, if I say I will be taking part in the Khelo India University Games, then they'll have an idea about the competition," she said.

Ena Arora, who will be part of the Punjabi University team, is also elated over the development as she said it is great that the government is supporting fencing through the Khelo India. "It's great that the government is supporting fencing through the Khelo India University Games. With continued support, I am sure that Indian athletes will perform well at the national and international levels. We will have better chances to win medals at the highest level," Arora said.

A fencer from Tamil Nadu, RS Sherjin, said: "Moving from the junior to the senior category is quite difficult. So the athletes can perform at the university-level to have a chance to showcase their talent. They can participate at the World University Games as well." (ANI)

