Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fencing set to make debut in Khelo India at University Games

Fencing is set to make its debut in Khelo India at the University Games, which will take place in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1 this year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 21:24 IST
Fencing set to make debut in Khelo India at University Games
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Fencing is set to make its debut in Khelo India at the University Games, which will take place in Bhubaneswar from February 22 to March 1 this year. Fencers from across the country will now get a huge platform after being included in the Khelo India Games set-up.

Jagmeet Kaur, who will be part of the Guru Nanak Dev University team, said the Khelo India University Games will be very good for the sport. "The Khelo India University Games will be very good for fencing since there are not too many competitions for us. So, the more competitions take place the better it is for us. The fencers in India will get exposure by playing in the Khelo India University Games," Kaur said in a statement.

Kaur had won a gold (team event) at the South Asian Games last year. She further said that Khelo India has now become a brand. "Khelo India has become a brand now. Whenever we spoke about our tournaments with our friends and relatives, they didn't know which tournament are we talking about. But now, if I say I will be taking part in the Khelo India University Games, then they'll have an idea about the competition," she said.

Ena Arora, who will be part of the Punjabi University team, is also elated over the development as she said it is great that the government is supporting fencing through the Khelo India. "It's great that the government is supporting fencing through the Khelo India University Games. With continued support, I am sure that Indian athletes will perform well at the national and international levels. We will have better chances to win medals at the highest level," Arora said.

A fencer from Tamil Nadu, RS Sherjin, said: "Moving from the junior to the senior category is quite difficult. So the athletes can perform at the university-level to have a chance to showcase their talent. They can participate at the World University Games as well." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal to hold meeting with newly-elected party MLAs on Wednesday

Aam Aadmi Party AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with the newly-elected party MLAs at his residence on Wednesday.AAP on Tuesday won 62 seats out of 70 in the recently held Delhi Assembly elections, while BJP managed to get eigh...

Mumbai: Man held for killing wife over money in Vikhroli

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Monday by Vikhroli police in Mumbai for allegedly killing his wife for refusing to bring money from her maternal home, an official said. Ronald Victor Montero hit his wife Emma Joseph Fernandez after a fig...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq notch record highs as virus fears wane

The SP 500 and the Nasdaq indexes scaled new highs on Tuesday as investors took heart from remarks by a top Chinese health adviser that the coronavirus outbreak may be peaking. After more than 1,000 deaths and weeks of uncertainty that roil...

Punjab govt constitutes committee for stubble management

Punjab Government on Tuesday constituted a committee under the chairmanship of Justice retd Mehtab Singh Gill for the management of paddy straw in the state, an official spokesperson said. The committee has been constituted to look into var...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020