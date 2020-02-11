Left Menu
Billy Gilmour elated after moving to Chelsea's senior squad permanently

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour, who has officially moved into the club's first team, expressed elation saying that it is a 'massive moment' for him.

Billy Gilmour elated after moving to Chelsea's senior squad permanently
Chelsea's Billy Gilmour with manager Frank Lampard (Photo/ Chelsea Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour, who has officially moved into the club's first team, expressed elation saying that it is a 'massive moment' for him. "It is a massive moment for me and I am really happy," the club's official website quoted Gilmour as saying.

Gilmour has moved into the first-team dressing room on a permanent basis from the development squad. The teenager midfielder said that club's manager Frank Lampard had told him that he will be moved with the first-team after the winter break.

"I went with the squad to Leicester and even though I wasn't involved, the gaffer pulled me afterwards to tell me that after the winter break I would be with the first-team permanently," Gilmour said. "It's a dream come true for me. It's the first big step I think, moving into the first-team dressing room at a club like Chelsea. It's massive for me," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

