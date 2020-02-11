Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jofra Archer makes fast bowling look easy, says Steyn

South Africa's fast bowler Dale Steyn said that fast bowling is extremely difficult art but Jofra Archer makes it look very easy.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 23:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 23:01 IST
Jofra Archer makes fast bowling look easy, says Steyn
South Africa bowler Dale Steyn. Image Credit: ANI

South Africa's fast bowler Dale Steyn said that fast bowling is extremely difficult art but Jofra Archer makes it look very easy. "Fast bowling is extremely difficult, it's not an easy thing to do and he makes it look so easy," ESPNcricinfo quoted Steyn as saying.

Steyn, who recently made a comeback to the international cricket nearly after a year, said that Archer is a skilful bowler and bowls with good rhythm. "He almost like waddles in a little bit, he doesn't storm in and he bowls it extreme pace. And then he's got good skill, he is able to change it up a little bit," he said

Jofra Archer was ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League 2020 season due to stress fracture in his right elbow. The 33-year-old Steyn said that England cricket board needs to work with Archer to manage his workload in order to reduce his injuries as he is a young bowler.

"The most important thing is that people want to see him on the park, you have got to keep him on the park and they've got to work out how to do that. Everyone is different so they have got to work out something for him. He is fresh, he is new into the system so it's going to take the odd injury here or there to work it out but they will get there," he said. Steyn stated that Archer has a smooth action unlike Mitchell Johnson and Mitchell Starc and generates a great pace that troubles the batsmen.

"That's what fascinates me. If you watch Mitchell Johnson or Mitchell Starc, they really run in to generate a lot of pace. Archer makes it look so much easier. For a batter that's probably the most difficult thing in the world. You don't know what's going to come," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

London police deploy face scan tech, stirring privacy fears

London police started using facial recognition cameras on Tuesday to automatically scan for wanted people, as authorities adopt the technology that has raised concerns about increased surveillance and erosion of privacy. Surveillance camera...

Boeing reports no new jet orders in January

Boeing reported Tuesday no new plane orders in January and a drop in jet deliveries as the protracted grounding of the 737 MAX continued to weigh on the company. The aerospace giant booked orders for 45 jets in January 2019, but none during...

Soccer-Italian referee banned for head-butting goalkeeper

An Italian soccer referee has been banned for one year after he lost his cool and head-butted a goalkeeper he had sent off during a minor league game earlier this month, ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday.In a match between Borgo Mogliano...

UPDATE 1-GSMA to discuss possible cancellation of Mobile World Congress

Telecoms lobby GSMA will hold a board meeting on Friday to discuss the possible cancellation of the Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona after several big-name withdrawals because of the coronavirus outbreak, an industry source said on Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020