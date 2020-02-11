Jofra Archer makes fast bowling look easy, says Steyn

South Africa's fast bowler Dale Steyn said that fast bowling is extremely difficult art but Jofra Archer makes it look very easy. "Fast bowling is extremely difficult, it's not an easy thing to do and he makes it look so easy," ESPNcricinfo quoted Steyn as saying.

Steyn, who recently made a comeback to the international cricket nearly after a year, said that Archer is a skilful bowler and bowls with good rhythm. "He almost like waddles in a little bit, he doesn't storm in and he bowls it extreme pace. And then he's got good skill, he is able to change it up a little bit," he said

Jofra Archer was ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League 2020 season due to stress fracture in his right elbow. The 33-year-old Steyn said that England cricket board needs to work with Archer to manage his workload in order to reduce his injuries as he is a young bowler.

"The most important thing is that people want to see him on the park, you have got to keep him on the park and they've got to work out how to do that. Everyone is different so they have got to work out something for him. He is fresh, he is new into the system so it's going to take the odd injury here or there to work it out but they will get there," he said. Steyn stated that Archer has a smooth action unlike Mitchell Johnson and Mitchell Starc and generates a great pace that troubles the batsmen.

"That's what fascinates me. If you watch Mitchell Johnson or Mitchell Starc, they really run in to generate a lot of pace. Archer makes it look so much easier. For a batter that's probably the most difficult thing in the world. You don't know what's going to come," he added. (ANI)

