Reports: Red Sox to name Roenicke interim manager

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 01:52 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 01:44 IST
Representative image

The Boston Red Sox will name Ron Roenicke has their interim manager, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. The Boston Globe was the first to report the news on Roenicke, who spent the past two seasons as the team's bench coach.

Roenicke, 63, will replace Alex Cora, who parted ways with the team last month. Cora has denied involvement in an alleged electronic sign-stealing operation in 2018. The Red Sox are expected to hold a news conference at their spring training facility in Fort Myers, Fla., later Tuesday to announce Roenicke's new position, per The Boston Globe.

The team has yet to confirm the reports. Roenicke will guide the Red Sox in their transition after trading star outfielder Mookie Betts and veteran left-hander David Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Betts and Price were two key components of Boston's World Series championship team in 2018.

Roenicke posted a 342-331 record as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011-15. He guided the club to the National League Central title in 2011 and into the NL Championship Series that season. The Brewers fell to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NLCS. Roenicke, who played eight seasons in the major leagues, also has experience as a coach with the Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels from 1992-2010, and again with the same two teams from 2015-17.

Cora's departure came just days after Houston manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended by MLB -- and subsequently fired by the Astros -- after an investigation found the team stole signs electronically in 2017, the year they won their first World Series. The MLB investigation found Cora, the Astros' bench coach that season, was a participant in the scheme.

