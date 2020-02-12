Mavericks' Doncic set to return from ankle injury

Dallas Mavericks All-Star guard Luka Doncic said Tuesday that he will return from an ankle injury to play in Wednesday's home game against the Sacramento Kings. Doncic has missed seven games since injuring the right ankle during a practice on Jan. 30. Dallas is 3-4 during the stretch.

"I'm ready," Doncic told reporters. "I'm just excited to be back out there and play basketball." Dallas coach Rick Carlisle told reporters that Doncic will be listed as either probable or questionable. Carlisle said Doncic is adamant that he wants to play Wednesday and in his All-Star obligations -- Friday's Rising Stars game and Sunday's All-Star Game.

The 20-year-old point guard -- who turns 21 on Feb. 28 -- is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.7 assists and has recorded 12 triple-doubles. The Mavericks also officially announced the signing of forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who recently had his contract bought out by the Charlotte Hornets.

The 26-year-old Kidd-Gilchrist, the No. 2 overall pick in 2012 by Charlotte, has career averages of 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds in 433 games. Guard Ryan Broekhoff was released to open up a roster spot. He averaged 4.2 points in 17 games (one start) this season.

--Field Level Media

