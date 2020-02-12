Left Menu
Report: Bills restructure DT Lotulelei's contract

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 04:07 IST
  • Created: 12-02-2020 03:51 IST
Report: Bills restructure DT Lotulelei's contract
Representative Image

The Buffalo Bills and defensive tackle Star Lotulelei agreed to a restructured contract, according to an ESPN report on Tuesday. Per the report, Lotulelei's base salary will drop from $6.25 million to $4.5 million in 2020, but the figure is now fully guaranteed. Additionally, $2.5 million of his $6.5 million base salaries in 2021 has been guaranteed for injury.

Lotulelei is entering the third year of a five-year, $50 million contracts signed as a free agent in March of 2018. He will count $8.35 million against the cap in 2020 and $10.85 million in 2021, though Buffalo could save $5.65 million in 2021 with his release next offseason. The 30-year-old collected 19 tackles (three for loss), two sacks and three quarterback hits last season while playing in all 16 games for the fourth straight season. In seven seasons in the NFL, he has 177 tackles (32 for loss), 13.5 sacks and 27 quarterback hits.

Lotulelei spent the first five years of his career with the Carolina Panthers, who drafted him 14th overall in 2013.

