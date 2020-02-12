Left Menu
Development News Edition

Streaking Bucks take on skidding Pacers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 05:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 04:56 IST
Streaking Bucks take on skidding Pacers
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Milwaukee Bucks haven't missed a beat when taking the court without Giannis Antetokounmpo this season, whether due to injury, rest or a blessed event. The NBA-best Bucks look to continue their torrid stretch -- with or without Antetokounmpo -- on Wednesday when they visit the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

Milwaukee improved to a perfect 5-0 without the reigning NBA MVP, who missed Monday's 123-111 victory over Sacramento due to the birth of his first child, Liam Charles. "It's a blessing, especially for Giannis. First time being a dad," Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe said. "We can help him out as much as we can and he's going to enjoy it."

Bledsoe made certain Antetokounmpo enjoyed his special day by taking care of business on the court. Bledsoe joined Khris Middleton in collecting 28 points and eight assists as Milwaukee rode a strong start in the fourth quarter to post its fifth straight win and 14th in 15 outings. Bledsoe drained a pair of 3-pointers to highlight the Bucks' 13-0 run to begin the fourth quarter, a spurt that regained the team's confidence and put the Kings back on their heels.

"That's what it's all about," Middleton said. "Who has the best team? We definitely feel like we got one of the best players out there. He wasn't out there (Monday) but we still think we have one of the best teams in the league. "Teams may think they might be able to win when he's not out there. But that's what motivates us. To let them know we're a complete team. We're an even better team when he's out there. But when he's not out there we can still hold it down."

Antetokounmpo, who averages team-bests in points (30.0), rebounds (13.5) and assists (5.8), had 26 points in Milwaukee's 102-83 road win against Indiana on Nov. 16 before recording 18 points and 19 boards in a 117-89 victory over the Pacers on Dec. 22. While Milwaukee is cruising along, Indiana fell for the sixth time in as many games in February with a 106-105 setback versus Brooklyn on Monday.

Domantas Sabonis' fourth triple-double (23 goals, 11 assists, 10 rebounds) in his last dozen games went for naught as the Pacers failed to hold a late advantage, much to the chagrin of coach Nate McMillan. "We had a four-point lead there, late. We've got to win that," McMillan said. "You've got to score and you've got to get stops and we didn't do that, again. It's us, again, not finishing the game."

Sabonis, who averages team-bests in points (18.3) and rebounds (12.5), is averaging 15.0 and 16.0, respectively, in the two meetings with Milwaukee this season. Malcolm Brogdon, who endured a dismal shooting performance (3 of 11) for six points versus the Nets, told the Indianapolis Star that the Pacers can put an end to their losing ways on Wednesday.

"We can win, whether we won the last six in a row or lost the last six in a row. We can beat that team," Brogdon said. Victor Oladipo continues to struggle to find his range, making just 5 of 14 shots for 12 points on Monday. The former All-Star guard is 23 of 78 (29.5 percent) in six games following a year-long absence from a ruptured tendon in his right knee for Indiana, which sent its projected starting lineup to the court for the first time all season.

"It's only taken, what, 53 games to get to this point?" McMillan said. "But we have a chance now to establish this group and build off that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus patients in Wuhan dance to song about red flowers

With elaborate hand movements and swinging steps, medical staff in full protective body suits, gloves, and masks led coronavirus patients at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan in a dance earlier this week to entertain them and keep their spirits...

39 more on board Japan cruise ship have new coronavirus: Minister

An additional 39 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the Japan coast have tested positive for the new coronavirus, Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday, bringing the total to 174. Out of 53 new test res...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesKKR rules out bid for hospital operator NMC Health httpson.ft.com3busewP Commerzbank told to sp...

UPDATE 1-Coronavirus could impact Chinese purchases of U.S. farm goods

The coronavirus outbreak could reduce Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products this year under the Phase 1 trade deal signed by the countries, White House national security adviser Robert OBrien said on Tuesday.The fast-spreading vir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020