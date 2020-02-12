Left Menu
Avalanche C Kadri (lower body) out indefinitely

  Updated: 12-02-2020 05:30 IST
Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri is out indefinitely due to a lower-body injury sustained Sunday at Minnesota. "We'll just keep re-evaluating him, but he's going to miss some time," coach Jared Bednar said on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM on Tuesday, adding that his absence will be "weeks, not days."

Kadri fell during a faceoff in the second period of a 3-2 win over the Wild. He limped badly to the locker room, favoring his right leg. He returned for a shift in the third period but then left the game for good. Kadri, 29, has 19 goals and 17 assists in 51 games this season since arriving via trade, already eclipsing his goals total from 2018-19 with Toronto (16). He totaled at least 39 points in seven straight seasons prior to this year.

The Avalanche entered Tuesday in second place in the Central Division, three points back of St. Louis with two games in hand. Colorado has had several key contributors miss extended time this season, including Mikko Rantanen, Gabriel Landeskog, Cale Makar, Erik Johnson, Joonas Donskoi and goaltenders Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz. --Field Level Media

