Report: Cubs add 2B Kipnis on minor league deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 06:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 06:44 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@Cubs)

The Chicago Cubs have agreed on a deal with former All-Star second baseman Jason Kipnis, bringing aboard the local product on a minor league contract, MLB Network reported Tuesday. According to Jon Heyman, the veteran Kipnis will earn a $1 million salary next season if he makes the team out of spring training, with performance-based incentives available.

Kipnis, 32, was bought out of his previous contract for $2.5 million after last season by the Cleveland Indians. The Northbrook, Ill., native played nine seasons in Cleveland. The two-time All-Star made a reputation as a slugging infielder for the Indians. Originally a second-round pick by Cleveland in the 2009 draft, Kipnis broke into the majors toward the end of the 2011 season and produced a breakout campaign in his first full year in 2012, when he produced 14 home runs with 76 RBIs and 31 stolen bases.

Kipnis batting .261 over 1,121 games for the Indians, with 123 home runs, 529 RBIs and 135 steals. He posted double digits in homers six times, including a career-best 23 in 2016. In 2019, his average dipped to .245, with 17 home runs to go with 65 RBIs. Kipnis figures to be in a battle with Nico Hoerner, Daniel Descalso, and David Bote to earn his roster spot.

