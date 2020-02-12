Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panthers ride unorthodox line to win over Devils

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Jersey
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 08:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 08:24 IST
Panthers ride unorthodox line to win over Devils
Image Credit: Twitter (@FlaPanthers)

Mark Pysyk and Mike Matheson each notched a goal and two assists, as Florida's fourth line scored three times, in the Panthers' 5-3 victory on Tuesday night over the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J. Noel Acciari, who posted a goal and an assist, centered the line with Pysyk and Matheson -- both defensemen by trade -- on his wings, with Matheson playing his first career game at forward. The line scored three times and totaled all eight points in its first seven shifts.

Brett Connolly and Frank Vatrano also scored, Keith Yandle assisted twice, and nine players found the scoresheet for the Panthers, who won for the first time in five games (1-3-1). Jack Hughes, Kevin Rooney and Kyle Palmieri contributed markers for New Jersey, which dropped its first game in regulation in the last seven games (3-1-3).

The Panthers' Sam Montembeault made his first start since Nov. 24 and registered 25 saves. New Jersey's Louis Domingue (28 saves) lost his fourth straight decision (0-2-2). The Devils notched the first goal when Hughes, the No. 1 overall pick last June, wristed in his seventh goal on the game's first power play at 3:15 of the first period. Damon Severson recorded an assist to stretch his point streak to seven games.

The Panthers dressed eight defensemen and still struggled to find offense early, a night after losing 4-1 at Philadelphia. But they tied it at 1 on their third shot when Connolly netted his 18th at 11:50. Florida went ahead 2-1 by using a shift that lasted 76 seconds in the offensive zone with four defensemen on the ice. The play along boards wore down the chasing Devils, and Pysyk centered a puck that bounced to Matheson for his seventh at 19:14.

The defensive-minded fourth line scored again for Florida 2:43 into the second when Pysyk won a draw and found Matheson, who returned the puck to Pysyk for his eighth. The Devils answered on their first shot of the period to make it 3-2 when Rooney potted his fourth.

Florida restored its two-goal lead 42 seconds later when Vatrano wristed in his 15th, and Acciari and Palmieri traded goals as Florida led 5-3 after two periods. Montembeault stopped 13 shots in the third to lock down the victory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Warner was deserving to win Australia's top cricket prize, says Allan Border

Former Australia skipper Allan Border has said that left-handed batsman David Warner deserved to win the top cricket prize in the country, the Allan Border medal. Warner won his third Allan Border medal on Monday, and as soon as the name wa...

Spurs hold on, down Thunder

LaMarcus Aldridge and Dejounte Murray scored 25 points each as the visiting San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106 on Tuesday night. The win snapped the Spurs five-game losing streak and sent San Antonio into the All-Star ...

Are UEFA scoring environmental own goal with Euro 2020?

Paris, Feb 12 AFP The 2020 European Championship will be the first to be played all across the continent, with 12 different countries hosting matches, forcing teams and supporters to rack up thousands of air miles and leave behind a giganti...

Euro 2020 sponsors less than green

Moscow, Feb 12 AFP With sponsorship from carmaker Volkswagen and Azerbaijans state-run oil company SOCAR, Euro 2020 proves UEFAs willingness to do business with companies whose environmental records are often less than exemplary. While UEFA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020