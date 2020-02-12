Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gourde scores in OT to lift Lightning over Pens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pittsburgh
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 08:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 08:29 IST
Gourde scores in OT to lift Lightning over Pens
Image Credit: Pixabay

Yanni Gourde roofed a shot from 10 feet at 2:45 of overtime Tuesday and the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning won their eighth game in a row, 2-1 over the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was Gourde's first goal in 36 games dating back to Nov. 25.

Tempering the win, Tampa Bay sustained a potentially costly injury. Leading scorer Nikita Kucherov collided with Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson behind the Pittsburgh net in the final minute of the second period. He was hunched over as he slowly returned to the bench. He did not come out for the start of the third period. The Lightning termed it a lower-body injury.

Mikhail Sergachev also scored for the Lightning. Kucherov had an assist to run his point streak to 12 games. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 of 36 shots to extend his franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2). Evgeni Malkin scored for Pittsburgh, which has lost two of three. Matt Murray made 36 saves.

In addition to Kucherov, Tampa Bay lost forward Anthony Cirelli after he took a Malkin shot to the knee in the first period. The Lightning were already without captain Steven Stamkos, who missed his second straight game because of a lower-body injury.

The game came five days after the Lightning beat the Penguins, 4-2, in Tampa. Winger Jason Zucker, acquired Monday from Minnesota in a trade, made his Penguins debut. He had no points.

Each team notched a power-play goal to produce the 1-1 tie that stood from early in the second into overtime. Malkin opened the scoring at 11:31 of the first. On a Sidney Crosby one-timer from the right side, Vasilevskiy gave up a long rebound toward the opposite side. Malkin, from the left dot, dropped to one knee and roofed a shot short side.

That gave Malkin nine points in 10 games. In the second, Sergachev tied it at 3:59. From the center point, he wristed a shot through heavy traffic that left Murray screened.

It was just the Lightning's second power-play goal in 15 games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Warner was deserving to win Australia's top cricket prize, says Allan Border

Former Australia skipper Allan Border has said that left-handed batsman David Warner deserved to win the top cricket prize in the country, the Allan Border medal. Warner won his third Allan Border medal on Monday, and as soon as the name wa...

Spurs hold on, down Thunder

LaMarcus Aldridge and Dejounte Murray scored 25 points each as the visiting San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106 on Tuesday night. The win snapped the Spurs five-game losing streak and sent San Antonio into the All-Star ...

Are UEFA scoring environmental own goal with Euro 2020?

Paris, Feb 12 AFP The 2020 European Championship will be the first to be played all across the continent, with 12 different countries hosting matches, forcing teams and supporters to rack up thousands of air miles and leave behind a giganti...

Euro 2020 sponsors less than green

Moscow, Feb 12 AFP With sponsorship from carmaker Volkswagen and Azerbaijans state-run oil company SOCAR, Euro 2020 proves UEFAs willingness to do business with companies whose environmental records are often less than exemplary. While UEFA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020