Development News Edition

India's Biggest 5K Marathon Run at Bengaluru on March 8th 2020

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 10:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 10:00 IST
India's Biggest 5K Marathon Run at Bengaluru on March 8th 2020

As a part of its value system, Jain (Deemed-to-be University), believes in the concept of promoting health and encouraging individuals to pursue their passion. This belief system is the root for organizing 'My Country Run (MCR)' - 'Largest 5km Run To Encourage Sports & Health' entitled in India Book of Records & Asia Book of records, as a part of its Social Impact Initiative to achieve the following objectives;

  • To create awareness on good health and wellness for every single individual in the country that, in turn, transforms into a Healthy Nation.
  • To support deserving sportsmen with the best facilities and equip them to excel at National and International level and also to create the next generation OLYMPIANS from India.
  • To create a sports Eco System/Community of Sports.

With a reach to more than 500,000+ people and a turnout of 40,000+ enthusiast runners in the first four editions, MCR is entering into the 5th edition with trust and support of thousands of like- minded people joining hands to support the cause. It is anticipated that more than 15,000+ runners would participate in the 5th edition of MCR, scheduled to be held on 8thMarch 2020 Nice road, Bengaluru.

For more details log on to www.mycountry.run.

Jain (Deemed-to-be University), with a vision to empower talent through its innovative learning experience, has become an educational hub for millions of young minds hailing from more than 35 countries. Jain (Deemed-to-be University) enlightens each and every aspiring student on higher education and career choices. Its ever-evolving and open-minded system encourages students to exceed expectations in their area of interest, thus, guiding them to become ethically sound individuals.

About the University

Jain (Deemed-to-be University) offers programs in the areas of Information Security, Mobile Technology, Cloud Technology, Data Science, IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & Automation, Metallurgy, Automobile, Aerospace and Aeronautical at the under graduate and post graduate levels. These new age programs bridge the skill gap and improve career prospects.

The University works closely with some of the Industry partners to develop some of the best new age programs and delivers them effectively through innovative labs, regular faculty development programs, and various industry interface activities.

Media Contact:
Jatin Khandelwal
Jatin@mycountry.run
+91-94802-76022
MCR

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1088954/Jain_5K_Marathon_Run.jpg

