Oilers end homestand with win over Blackhawks

Image Credit: Instagram (@drat_29)

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and three assists, Kailer Yamamoto scored a pair of goals, and the Edmonton Oilers pulled away for a 5-3 win over the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. Riley Sheahan and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for Edmonton, which finished a three-game homestand with a 2-1-0 record. Draisaitl boosted his league-leading total to 89 points in 56 games.

Brandon Saad, Jonathan Toews, and Adam Boqvist scored one goal apiece for Chicago. Saad added an assist to finish with a two-point night, which Patrick Kane also achieved with a pair of assists. Oilers goaltender Mike Smith stopped 38 of 41 shots to improve to 15-9-4.

Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner made 26 saves but dropped to 15-9-5. The Oilers entered the third period with a 4-3 advantage and maintained it for the final 20 minutes. Draisaitl notched an empty-net goal with 2.9 seconds remaining to seal the victory.

Chicago grabbed a 3-2 lead when Boqvist scored his fourth goal 1:45 into the second period. Kane and Saad assisted on the even-strength strike. Edmonton stormed back with two goals in 72 seconds to pull ahead. Yamamoto scored his second goal of the game and his seventh of the season to make it 3-3 at the 3:38 mark of the second period, and Nugent-Hopkins delivered the go-ahead goal on the power play at the 4:50 mark.

The score was even at 2-2 after a fast-paced first period. Edmonton started the scoring just 1:13 after the opening faceoff. Sheahan knocked in a loose puck at the front of the crease for his seventh goal.

Chicago evened the score at 1-1 less than five minutes later on Saad's 17th goal of the season and his second in as many games. The Blackhawks pulled in front 2-1 on Toews' short-handed goal with 5:41 left. The Oilers pulled even with 2:42 to go before the first intermission. Yamamoto tracked a long rebound and snapped a one-timer to convert on the power play.

