Gourde scores in OT to lift Lightning over Pens

Yanni Gourde roofed a shot from 10 feet at 2:45 of overtime Tuesday night to lift the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning to their eighth win in a row, 2-1 over the Pittsburgh Penguins. It was Gourde's first goal in 36 games dating to Nov. 25.

Tempering the win, Tampa Bay suffered a potentially costly injury. Leading scorer Nikita Kucherov collided with Penguins defenseman Jack Johnson behind the Pittsburgh net in the final minute of the second period. Kucherov was hunched over as he slowly returned to the bench. He did not come out for the start of the third period. The Lightning termed it a lower-body injury. Mikhail Sergachev also scored for the Lightning. Kucherov had an assist to run his point streak to 12 games. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 of 36 shots to extend his franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2).

Evgeni Malkin scored for Pittsburgh, which has lost two of three. Matt Murray made 36 saves. In addition to Kucherov, Tampa Bay lost forward Anthony Cirelli after he took a Malkin shot to the knee in the first period.

The Lightning already were without captain Steven Stamkos, who missed his second straight game because of a lower-body injury. The game came five days after the Lightning beat the Penguins 4-2 in Tampa.

Winger Jason Zucker, acquired Monday from Minnesota in a trade, made his Penguins debut. He had no points. Each team notched a power-play goal to produce the 1-1 tie that stood from early in the second into overtime.

Malkin opened the scoring at 11:31 of the first. On a Sidney Crosby one-timer from the right side, Vasilevskiy gave up a long rebound toward the opposite side. Malkin, from the left dot, dropped to one knee and roofed a shot short side. That gave Malkin nine points in 10 games.

In the second, Sergachev tied it at 3:59. From the center point, he wristed a shot through heavy traffic that left Murray screened. It was just the Lightning's second power-play goal in 15 games.

