Left Menu
Development News Edition

Glenn Maxwell to undergo surgery, stands down from South Africa tour

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has opted to give the South Africa tour a miss in order to undergo surgery on his left elbow, Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 11:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 11:59 IST
Glenn Maxwell to undergo surgery, stands down from South Africa tour
Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell [File Image]. Image Credit: ANI

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has opted to give the South Africa tour a miss in order to undergo surgery on his left elbow, Cricket Australia confirmed on Wednesday. As a result, D'Arcy Short has replaced Maxwell in both the squads for T20I and ODI series against South Africa.

"Representing Australia is the highest honour in cricket and something I cherish," Maxwell said. "I was not confident that I could perform at international level with my elbow in its current state and have decided to undergo surgery straight away to fix the issue," Maxwell said in an official statement. Maxwell informed Australian team medical staff about the pain in his elbow. Imaging scans revealed some loose fragments of bone within his elbow joint.

He will undergo arthroscopic surgery on Thursday. It is expected that he will require six-to-eight weeks before he is ready to return to playing. "We are disappointed to lose Glenn this close to the tour as we were looking forward to welcoming him back to the national side in both the 20- and 50-over formats after his break during the summer. Unfortunately, the pain he has experienced in the elbow in the latter stages of the BBL increased over the weekend and he will have surgery immediately to rectify the situation," National Selector Trevor Hohns said in an official statement.

"An opportunity has now presented itself for D'Arcy and we are confident he'll make the most of whatever opportunities come his way in South Africa. Like Glenn, D'Arcy is an inventive, hard-hitting batsman who offers a handy spin-bowling option. We have no doubt he will make a positive contribution to the squad," he added. Australia will take on South Africa in three T20Is and as many ODIs. The first T20I will be played on February 21. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

President Trump and First Lady to attend official engagements in India

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

China's Communist Party faces its biggest crisis since SARS

Beijing, Feb 12 AP Chinas ruling Communist Party needs to make a politically fraught decision Admit a viral outbreak isnt under control and cancel this years highest-profile official event. Or bring 3,000 legislators to Beijing next month a...

Sayani Gupta turns producer with 'Where the Winds Blow'

Actor Sayani Gupta is all set to co-produce Where the Wind Blows, a film with only one protagonist. Directed by Karma Takapa, the movie follows a young woman who embarks on a trek towards an unknown destination somewhere in the high Himalay...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 12 30 pm DEL15 PM-TRUMP Delighted that US prez will be in India, will accord him memorable welcome PMNew Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he is extremely delighted that US President Donal...

President Trump to attend roadshow, 'Howdy Modi'-like event in

US President Donald Trump, during his India visit, would participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad and also tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate a newly-built cricket stadium here with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sources said on We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020