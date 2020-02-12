Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 17:49 IST
Motor racing-Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus
Representative Image Credit: Flickr

Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the country, the organisers said on Wednesday. The FIA and Formula One said in a statement that they had jointly decided to postpone the race, which was scheduled for April 19 at the Shanghai International Circuit.

"As a result of continued health concerns and with the World Health Organisation declaring the coronavirus as a global health emergency, the FIA and Formula 1 have taken these measures," the two bodies said. The Chinese Grand Prix joins a list of sporting events to have been cancelled due to coronavirus that has killed more than 1,100 people and infected more than 44,000 in China after it first emerged in Wuhan late last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Maastricht: Another 'suspicious' package in Netherlands turns out a computer mouse

Another package earlier marked as suspicious in Maastricht city of Netherlands turned out to be a computer mouse and the investigation is being scaled down, police said on Wednesday.Two-letter bombs exploded in the Netherlands on Wednesday ...

Banks, post offices being used to collect CAA-NRC data: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that nationalised banks and post offices were being used by the Centre in her state to collect data in order to manipulate the CAA-NRC-NPR. Banerjee made the accusation while ...

GitHub Expands International Operations to India, the Home of its Third Largest Developer Community

GitHub Inc., worlds leading software development platform, today announced the opening of its subsidiary, GitHub India Private Limited, with the aim to better serve the developer community and GitHubs enterprise customers in the country. I...

UPDATE 2-Letter bombs explode in ABN Amro, Ricoh offices in Netherlands, no injuries

Two letter bombs exploded in the Netherlands on Wednesday, one at an ABN Amro bank mail-sorting office in Amsterdam and the other 225 km 140 miles away in a mail room of Japanese electronics group Ricoh , police said.Police reported no inju...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020