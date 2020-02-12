Left Menu
Development News Edition

On road to recovery: Pandya hits NCA nets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 21:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 21:43 IST
On road to recovery: Pandya hits NCA nets

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from a back injury, underwent a productive net session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here on Wednesday. Pandya was seen facing throwdown in the nets and mainly played with a straight bat. It is not yet clear if he makes a comeback in the South Africa ODIs next month or the subsequent IPL.

Earlier this month, Pandya was ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand after failing to regain full match fitness. The decision was taken after the 26-year-old consulted spinal surgeon James Allibone in the United Kingdom.

Pandya underwent a successful surgery in October last year to treat an acute lower-back injury and has remained out of action since. He last played for India during the T20 International series against South Africa, taking part in the third match in Bengaluru. He has not played Test cricket since the Southampton match against England in September 2018.

The back problem had kept him in and out of the national team since mid 2018. Returning from the surgery, Pandya was last month pulled out of the India A team's tour of New Zealand after failing mandatory fitness tests in Mumbai. The selectors had picked him in the squad without testing him in the Ranji matches.

The all-rounder had also taken part in a practice session with the Indian team before an ODI against Australia in Mumbai last month. Pandya's fitness is important for India's T20 World Cup plans as his fast medium bowling and explosive hitting power gives the team the required balance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Motor racing-F1 Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus

Formula Ones Chinese Grand Prix in April has been postponed due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the country, organisers said on Wednesday. The race, in an important market for Formula One, was originally set to be held in Shanghai ...

Vietnam VP holds talks with Naidu, vows to deepen strategic ties

India and Vietnam on Wednesday vowed to strengthen ties in key sectors such as economy and defense, while also agreeing to cooperate at multilateral fora, especially on account of the southeast Asian country becoming a non-permanent member ...

NFL-Browns' Garrett reinstated after helmet-hit suspension

Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett was reinstated to the NFL on Wednesday, three months after the league handed down a record indefinite suspension for attacking an opposing player with his own helmet during a game. Garrett, who met with...

UPDATE 2-Spanish police arrest former head of Mexico's state oil firm Pemex

Spanish police on Wednesday arrested Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of Mexicos state oil firm Pemex, giving Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors government its first high-profile win in an anti-corruption drive that beg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020