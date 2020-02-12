Left Menu
Development News Edition

Paes enthralls crowd, Prajnesh stretched at Bengaluru Open

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 21:57 IST
Paes enthralls crowd, Prajnesh stretched at Bengaluru Open

A near-capacity crowd cheered retiring Indian tennis legend Leander Paes as he and his partner Matthew Abden eked out a straight set win to advance to the second round of the men's doubles in the Bengaluru Open here on Wednesday. As Paes walked into the stadium for his warm-up, minutes before his first round doubles match, the spectators were on their feet, cheering the 18-time Grand Slam winner and Olympic medallist, who in all probability is playing his last ATP event on Indian soil.

Earlier in the day, his Australian partner Abden lost a gruelling three setter, each one decided via tie-breaker, to Egypt's Mohamed Safwat in a match that lasted a little over three hours. His tiredness seemed to have vanished in Paes' presence so much so that he looked to be the dominant partner between the two as they beat Slovenian-Chinese combine of Blaz Rola and Zhizhen Zhang 7-6(2), 6-4 in the first round match.

Meanwhile, India's top ranked player and defending champion Prajnesh Gunneswaran, seeded seventh here, was stretched by Sebastian Fanselow of Germany en route to the quarterfinals of the USD 162,480 prize money event as three seeds were shown the door at the KSLTA on Wednesday. The other Indians to advance into the next round were 17th seed Ramanathan Ramkumar who quelled the challenge of the qualifier Abhinav Shanmugam with a 6-1, 6-3 win and Sidharth Rawat who beat lucky loser Rishi Redyy 6-2, 6-2.

Italian Julian Ocleppo ousted 10th seed Zhizhen Zhang of China 6-1, 6-3 while Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi sent home the 12th seed Nikola Milojevic of Serbia with a 6-4, 6-1 victory. The last seed to bite the dust was 15th seed Kimmer Coppejans of Belgium who went down to Frederico Ferreira Silva of Portugal 3-6, 6-3, 5-7. Prajnesh, who achieved a career high ranking of 75 last year riding on a spate of good performances which included making the main draw of all the four Grand Slams, took time to settle in his quest to defend his title.

Playing against the German who is ranked more than 400 places below him, a break in the fifth game gave him the advantage as he once again broke him in the seventh before clinching the opener 6-2. The 124th ranked Indian should have settled the issue in the second after going 3-1 up with a break in the second game. However, a couple of unforced errors added to his woes as he lost his serve in the sixth and 10th game to lose the second set 4-6.

In the decider, both tested each other's forehand to the maximum and held their respective serves until the seventh game where the German lost his serve, which was enough to set up a win for the Indian who served out for the match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Motor racing-F1 Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus

Formula Ones Chinese Grand Prix in April has been postponed due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the country, organisers said on Wednesday. The race, in an important market for Formula One, was originally set to be held in Shanghai ...

Vietnam VP holds talks with Naidu, vows to deepen strategic ties

India and Vietnam on Wednesday vowed to strengthen ties in key sectors such as economy and defense, while also agreeing to cooperate at multilateral fora, especially on account of the southeast Asian country becoming a non-permanent member ...

NFL-Browns' Garrett reinstated after helmet-hit suspension

Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett was reinstated to the NFL on Wednesday, three months after the league handed down a record indefinite suspension for attacking an opposing player with his own helmet during a game. Garrett, who met with...

UPDATE 2-Spanish police arrest former head of Mexico's state oil firm Pemex

Spanish police on Wednesday arrested Emilio Lozoya, the former chief executive of Mexicos state oil firm Pemex, giving Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors government its first high-profile win in an anti-corruption drive that beg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020