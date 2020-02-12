Left Menu
Gokulam Kerala beat Chennai City 1-0

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbatore
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 22:21 IST
Defending champions Chennai City FC's woes continued as they suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands Gokulam Kerala FC in their home match of the I-League here on Wednesday. Marcus Joseph scored the match-winner in the 79th minute to give Gokulam three points.

The match had many goal-scoring opportunities for either side though only one was converted in the end. Gokulam could have gone ahead just 90 seconds after kick-off when Marcus Joseph's shot from inside the six-yard box was kept out by Chennai keeper Nauzet Garcia Santana, who denied Nathaniel Garcia on the follow-up too by pulling off a superb double save.

Joseph had another shot on goal, this time from distance. His attempt had a wicked swerve which wrong-footed Santana, but the Spaniard recovered brilliantly to adjust himself and get a strong hand to the ball. In the 19th minute, Jan Muzangu displayed some of his Swiss flair, pulling off a string of step-overs to hold the play. Shem Marton Eugene made a smart overlapping run to provide Muzangu with some assistance and after receiving the ball, squared it across goal.

With a flurry of orange shirts waiting, Kerala custodian Ubaid CK did well to palm the delivery away to safety. Ubaid survived a scare in the 34th minute, when he spilt a Muzangu delivery into the box straight at the feet of 'Fito' Araujo, who could not react on time, thus allowing Ubaid to redeem himself.

Two minutes before the break, Chennai City earned a free-kick in a promising position. Fito and veteran Katsumi Yusa were the two volunteers for the dead ball and it was the Spaniard who took it eventually. With the ball curling in towards the bottom right, Ubaid kept it out with a magnificent save and denied Vijay on the ricochet too.

Gokulam cleared their line and caught the Chennai backline napping on the counter. Garcia led the charge before crossing it to Henry Kisseka but Santana was alert to the danger as the match ended level-pegging at the break. The match resumed with the same tempo for the second half, with a goal seeming imminent.

In the 50th minute, Fito's shot from distance was kept out by Ubaid before Gokulam cleared their lines, firing another counter-attack of their own. Garcia ran the length of the Chennai half before squaring it to Kisseka who managed to keep his effort on target but was denied by the outstretched legs of Santana. Santana was called into action at the hour mark when substitute Salman Kalliyath played Kisseka through on goal. He had Joseph lurking to his right but instead, went for glory himself and brought out yet another fine save from Santana.

Both the goalkeepers put on a magnificent display for their respective sides in a match that could have otherwise been raining goals. However, the derby had a hero waiting on the horizon. The drama unfolded in the 76th minute, when Joseph found the back of the net by heading in a cross from Garcia but was flagged offside.

The celebrating Malabarians did not notice that the goal had been ruled out and upon turning around, found their backline retracting to deal with a Chennai counter. Fito had the ball at his feet and decided to go for goal himself, but his shot was straight at Ubaid. Gokulam were on the offence again, this time through Salman Kalliyath, who saw Joseph to his right and squared it across for him and this time, the skipper made no mistake in breaking the deadlock.

The win catapulted Gokulam Kerala to third in the table with 17 points, while Chennai City drop to seventh and remain on 14 points.

