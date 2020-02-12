Reports: Pirates to sign veteran OF Dyson

The Pittsburgh Pirates and veteran outfielder Jarrod Dyson have agreed to a one-year deal, pending a physical, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The 35-year-old free agent spent the past two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He potentially could replace Starling Marte, traded to Arizona last month, in center field.

Best known for his defense, Dyson appeared in 130 games in 2019, batting .230 with seven home runs and 27 RBIs. He also stole 30 bases. The 5-foot-10 Dyson has a .247 batting average in his 10-year career with the Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners. He has 250 career stolen bases, including a career-high 36 in 2014 with the Royals.

--Field Level Media

