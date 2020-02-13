Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix in April has been postponed due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the country, organisers said on Wednesday. SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS/

On-form Iniesta steers Kobe to emphatic ACL victory HONG KONG (Reuters) - Andres Iniesta was in dazzling form on Wednesday as the former Barcelona midfielder drove Vissel Kobe to a 5-1 thrashing of Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta’zim in the Japanese club's first-ever appearance in the Asian Champions League.

FOOTBALL-NFL-GARRETT/ Browns' Garrett reinstated after helmet-hit suspension

(Reuters) - Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett was reinstated to the NFL on Wednesday, three months after the league handed down a record indefinite suspension for attacking an opposing player with his own helmet during a game. UPCOMING

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATB-GCF/REPORT Soccer - Spain - Copa del Rey - Athletic Bilbao v Granada

Athletic Bilbao host Granada in a Copa del Rey semi-final first leg. 12 Feb 19:00 ET

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-BRC/ Chelsea take on Birmingham in the FA Women's Supper League

Second-placed Chelsea take on Birmingham City in the FA Women's Super League, and we round up the action from the rest of the evening's games. 12 Feb 19:00 ET

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-NAP/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Coppa Italia - Inter Milan v Napoli

Inter Milan host Napoli in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final. 12 Feb 19:45 ET

SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview

Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches 13 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW Soccer - Spain - La Liga preview

A preview of the weekend's action in La Liga. 13 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

RUSSIA-OLYMPICS/ (TV) Russian Olympic Committee holds meeting

The Russian Olympic Committee holds a meeting to discuss several issues including the country's team participation in the Tokyo Games. The president of the committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov is expected to speak to the media after the meeting. 13 Feb

GOLF-GENESIS/ Golf - PGA Tour: Genesis Invitational first round

Coverage of first round from Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, where Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka head a field that includes nine of the top 10 players in the world. 13 Feb

TENNIS-ROTTERDAM/ (TV) Tennis - ATP 500 - ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament

Day four of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament - an ATP 500 event in Rotterdam. 13 Feb 09:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

MOTOR-F1-REDBULL/ (TV) Motor racing-Red Bull 2020 F1 car launch

Red Bull will launch their F1 car for the 2020 season at Silverstone. Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon are expected to drive the new car. 12 Feb 19:00 ET

MOTOR-F1-MCLAREN/ (TV) Motor racing - McLaren launch their Formula One car for the 2020 season

McLaren launch the MCL35 ahead of the 2020 Formula One season at the team's Technology Centre in Woking with drivers Carlos Sainz Jr and Lando Norris. 13 Feb 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

ATHLETICS-JORNET/ (PIX) Athletics-Jornet setting new targets after conquering the world

A new baby has given Kilian Journet a new direction for 2020 but the man with a claim to be the world's greatest endurance athlete still has plenty of targets in his sights. 13 Feb 15:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

