Soccer-PSG hammer Dijon 6-1 reach French Cup semi-finals

Paris St Germain's Pablo Sarabia scored twice as they swept past Dijon and into the semi-finals of the French Cup with a 6-1 thrashing on Wednesday. Lying in 17th position in Ligue 1, hosts Dijon were facing an uphill struggle when Wesley Lautoa turned the ball into his own net in the first minute, but Mounir Chouiar got his side back on level terms 12 minutes later.

League leaders PSG illustrated the gulf in class towards the end of the first half as Kylian Mbappe restored their advantage, and defender Thiago Silva struck a third five minutes into the second half. Spaniard Sarabia increased PSG's lead in the 56th minute as the home side's challenge fell apart, and Dijon defender Senou Coulibaly scored another own goal in the 86th minute before a stoppage-time Sarabia effort completed the rout.

Olympique Lyonnais host Olympique de Marseille in their quarter-final later on Wednesday.

