Reds sign IF/OF Dietrich to minor league contract

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 03:05 IST
  • Created: 13-02-2020 03:05 IST
The Cincinnati Reds signed infielder/outfielder Derek Dietrich to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training on Wednesday. The Reds also invited infielder Blake Trahan to their spring training camp.

Dietrich, 30, batted .187 with 19 homers and 43 RBIs in 113 games in his first season with Cincinnati in 2019. Defensively, he made starts at second base, first base and left field. He played parts of six seasons for the Miami Marlins from 2013-18 and owns a .246 career batting average with 79 home runs and 247 RBIs in 721 games.

Trahan, 26, played in 11 games for the Reds in 2018 and tallied three hits in 14 at-bats. Trahan spent most of the 2019 season with Triple-A Louisville, batting .226 with five home runs and 29 RBIs in 105 games.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

