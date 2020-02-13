Timberwolves' Towns sitting out with wrist injury

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is sitting out Wednesday's home game against the Charlotte Hornets due to a left wrist injury, the team announced. Towns underwent an MRI exam on Tuesday, which detected the injury. The Timberwolves didn't divulge what type of injury Towns sustained.

The club said Towns will be further evaluated during the All-Star break. Towns are averaging a career-best 26.5 points in 35 games this season. He also is averaging 10.8 rebounds.

James Johnson was slated to start in Towns' place against the Hornets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

