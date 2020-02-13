Cardinals sign INF Miller to one-year deal

The St. Louis Cardinals signed free agent infielder Brad Miller to a one-year contract Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed. Miller, 30, is a career .241 hitter with 88 homers and 293 RBIs in 759 games.

The well-traveled veteran has played seven seasons with Seattle (2013-15), Tampa Bay (2016-18), Milwaukee (2018), Cleveland (2019) and Philadelphia (2019). He batted .260 with 13 homers and 25 RBIs in 79 games with the Indians and Phillies last season, and set career highs with 30 homers and 81 RBIs for the Rays in 2016.

Miller is a left-handed hitter and a versatile defender who has made most of his starts at shortstop and second base, but has also played at first, third and the outfield. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Cardinals placed right-hander Jordan Hicks on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow injury.

Hicks, 23, was 2-2 with 14 saves and a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 29 appearances out of the St. Louis bullpen in 2019.

