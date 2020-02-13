Left Menu
Development News Edition

Streaking Kreider, Rangers set to take on Wild

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 06:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 06:24 IST
Streaking Kreider, Rangers set to take on Wild
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@NYRangers)

With the trade deadline inching closer, the New York Rangers will need to decide whether to sign Chris Kreider to a new contract or trade him. In the meantime, Kreider will look to continue his surge Thursday night when the Rangers visit the Minnesota Wild in Minneapolis for the second game of their three-game road trip.

Kreider scored twice in Tuesday's 4-1 win at Winnipeg, getting a goal at the end of the first period and a power-play goal in the second. Those goals gave him six goals in his last seven games, 10 goals in his last 13 games and 27 points (16 goals and 11 assists) in his last 26 contests. Kreider's big game gave the Rangers a fifth win in their last seven games and improved them to 9-5 in their last 14 since dropping three in a row Dec. 31-Jan. 4. It also helped the Rangers move within nine points of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Rangers have six games before the Feb. 24 trade deadline to make a decision on Kreider, who is an unrestricted free agent after the season. "I've been very lucky my whole time in New York," said Kreider, who joined the team in 2012.

Kreider's big night occurred during another big performance from rookie goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who withstood a concussion scare and made 42 saves. He was examined during the final 6:04 of the first period and made 30 saves after coming back to improve to 5-1 since making his NHL debut on Jan. 7. "He gets to the right places, he fights through traffic," New York defenseman Jacob Trouba said. "He's just got all the attributes of a good goalie."

Minnesota is in a similar situation as the Rangers with the Wild weighing whether or not to trade or keep certain players. The Wild already dealt away Jason Zucker to Pittsburgh for Alex Galchenyuk on Monday, and general manager Bill Guerin hinted there could be more deals depending on how the team plays. "I can promise you this: If there is quit, there will be more trades," Guerin said. "So I wholeheartedly expect this team to compete for a playoff spot. We're right there, and if there's any signs of anybody taking their foot off the gas, that will be an indication."

Minnesota has five games left before the deadline and entered Wednesday four points out of the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. After the trade, the Wild rolled to a 4-0 home win over the Vegas Golden Knights and improved to 7-3-0 in their last 10 games since a four-game losing streak Jan. 5-14.

Kevin Fiala continued his recent surge with a goal and two assists. He set up power-play goals by Jared Spurgeon and Zach Parise and has five goals and five assists in his past five games. The Wild are 15-for-34 on the power play in the last 11 games. "I hope he can be like this every night. I mean, if he can, then great, he's come of age," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said of Fiala. "It's just that right now, he's in a good place, and I don't want to bug him."

Minnesota is 4-0-1 in its last five meetings with the Rangers. New York halted a four-game losing streak in the series with a 3-2 home win on Nov. 25 when defenseman Tony DeAngelo scored 32 seconds into overtime. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Senate advances resolution limiting Trump's ability to wage war

The U.S. Senate advanced legislation on Wednesday intended to limit President Donald Trumps ability to wage war against Iran, paving the way for a final vote as eight Republicans joined Democrats in supporting the war powers resolution.The ...

(OFFICIAL)-Fox Business retracts report on Trump issuing conditional OK for Taliban peace deal

Fox Business Network said its report on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has announced a conditional decision for a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan is wrong....

Harvard and Yale universities investigated for possible non-disclosure of foreign money

The U.S. Department of Education said on Wednesday it has opened an investigation into whether the universities of Harvard and Yale failed to report hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign gifts and contracts as required by law.Yale Univ...

Athletics-Coleman looking to post fast time in 60m at US championships

World 60m record holder Christian Coleman wants to put some excellent training sessions to good use and go for a fast time at this weekends U.S. Indoor Championships in New Mexico, his manager told Reuters on Wednesday.Coleman, who won the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020