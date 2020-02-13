Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of round 26 of the Premier League on Feb. 14-19 (all times GMT). With the league introducing a winter break this season, 14 of the 20 teams are scheduled to play over the next week.

Manchester City's home match against West Ham United has been rescheduled for Feb. 19 after adverse weather conditions forced its postponement last weekend. Friday, Feb. 14

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City (2000) *Wolves have won their previous two home Premier League matches against Leicester, recording a 4-3 scoreline each time.

*Wolves have both scored and conceded in a league-high 19 different games this season. *Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, the league's top scorer with 17 goals this season, has failed to find the net in any of his last five games in the competition.

Saturday, Feb. 15 Southampton v Burnley (1230)

*Southampton are winless in their last six league meetings with Burnley (D3 L3) *Southampton have won fewer home points than any other team in the league this season (11).

*Sean Dyche's Burnley are looking to keep three consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since Dec. 2017. Norwich City v Liverpool (1730)

*Norwich have not beaten Liverpool in their last 13 Premier League meetings (D2 L11). *Liverpool have won 33 of their last 34 Premier League matches, winning the last 16 in a row.

*Liverpool have won 18 points in 2020 -- as many as Norwich have picked up all season. Sunday, Feb. 16

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (1400) *Spurs have lost only one of their last 16 league matches against Aston Villa (W12 D3).

*No Premier League team has faced more shots on goal than Villa (441) and they have not kept a clean sheet since Boxing Day (six matches). *Spurs are looking to win three league matches in a row for the first time since Jose Mourinho took charge in November.

Arsenal v Newcastle United (1630) *Arsenal, 10th, have drawn their last four league matches to fall 10 points adrift of the fourth and final Champions League spot currently held by Chelsea.

*Newcastle have lost on their last seven league visits to Arsenal, last winning a game in Nov. 2010. *Newcastle striker Joelinton has not scored in the league since scoring the winner in a 1-0 win over Spurs in August -- a run of 22 matches.

Monday, Feb. 17 Chelsea v Manchester United (2000)

*Chelsea have lost at home to United only once in their last 17 league matches (W10 D6) but lost their League Cup encounter 2-1 earlier this season. *United have failed to score in their last three league matches, picking up only one point to drop to seventh in the standings.

*Chelsea's top goal scorer Tammy Abraham (13 league goals) has scored only once in his last five games. Wednesday, Feb. 19

Manchester City v West Ham United (1930) *City have won their last seven Premier League meetings with West Ham, scoring 23 goals and conceding three.

*Holders City have lost six times in the league already this season, as many as they did in the last two campaigns combined. *Since 2016-17, City's Raheem Sterling has been involved in 11 league goals in seven games against West Ham, scoring six and assisting five.

