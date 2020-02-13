Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grizzlies top Blazers as Lillard sidelined

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Memphis
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 09:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 09:16 IST
Grizzlies top Blazers as Lillard sidelined
Image Credit: Twitter (@memgrizz)

Brandon Clarke scored 27 points and Ja Morant added 20 with nine assists as the Memphis Grizzlies rookies led the charge Wednesday in a 111-104 home victory over the Portland Trail Blazers during the last game for each team before the All-Star break. Jonas Valanciunas and De'Anthony Melton each scored 12 points, while Valanciunas added 18 rebounds, as the Grizzlies won for the fourth time in their past five games and the eighth time in their past 10 contests.

Damian Lillard scored 20 points for the Blazers, but it was well under his 39.5 points-per-game average over his previous 11 contests. He entered with 29.7 points per game on the season. CJ McCollum scored 23 points and Anfernee Simons added 22 off the bench for Portland. Lillard left for good with 3:22 remaining in the game with what appeared to be a right leg injury. He added 10 assists. Lillard is not only scheduled to play in Sunday's All-Star Game at Chicago, he is also slated to participate in Saturday's 3-point shooting contest.

The Blazers lost for the third time in their last four games, but have been much improved of late, entering with six victories in their previous nine games. The Grizzlies extended their home winning streak to four games and are two games over .500 for the first time this season at 28-26. Memphis was 10 games under .500 at 6-16 on Dec. 7 and nine games under .500 at 13-22 on Jan. 2.

In a competitive first half where the lead changed hands eight times, the Grizzlies took a 67-63 lead at the break. The Grizzlies shot 57.4 percent in the first half and went 5 of 9 (55.6 percent) from 3-point range. The Blazers shot 44.0 percent in the first half. Memphis took a 13-point lead in the third quarter, fended off a Portland run, and led 92-82 heading into the final period.

Dillon Brooks scored 11 points as the Grizzlies shot 47.4 percent in the game. Hassan Whiteside scored 16 points with 11 rebounds and Trevor Ariza had 12 points as the Blazers shot 37.1 percent. Carmelo Anthony had 15 rebounds for Portland. Whiteside was ejected with 19.5 seconds remaining after earning his second technical foul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as chief minister with people of Delhi: Gopal Rai

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as chief minister with people of Delhi Gopal Rai....

No CM, political leaders from other states will be invited for Arvind Kejriwal's oath ceremony: Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai to PTI

No CM, political leaders from other states will be invited for Arvind Kejriwals oath ceremony Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai to PTI....

IIMC placement sets new record with avg salary of Rs 28 lakh

IIM Calcutta has completed placements for its students of MBA class of 2020 with a record average salary of Rs 28 lakh per annum. The institute said 439 students have received 492 offers from 136 firms participating in the recruitment proce...

Efficacy of Pak's decision to send Hafiz to jail remains to be seen: Govt sources

The efficacy of Pakistans decision to send Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed to jail remains to be seen as it came just days ahead of a global watchdogs review on Islamabads action against terror networks operating from the country, offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020