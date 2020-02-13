Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hornets escape 18-point hole, down Wolves

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Minneapolis
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 09:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 09:29 IST
Hornets escape 18-point hole, down Wolves
Image Credit: Pixabay

Devonte' Graham pumped in 28 points, and Malik Monk came off the bench for 25 points as the Charlotte Hornets recovered from a big first-half hole to defeat the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-108 on Wednesday night in Minneapolis. The result spoiled the home debut of Minnesota guard D'Angelo Russell in the final game before the All-Star break for both teams.

The fourth quarter featured back-and-forth action before Monk's basket with four minutes remaining put Charlotte ahead 101-100 and began a game-turning, 12-2 spurt. The Hornets overcame an 18-point, first-half deficit. Then Charlotte bolted ahead with a 12-2 surge to begin the fourth quarter before matching that run later in the game.

The Hornets are just 3-13 in their past 16 games, but they won a second game in a row on Wednesday -- something they hadn't done since early January. Charlotte's Miles Bridges poured in 20 points, Bismack Biyombo supplied 14 points and 10 rebounds, and rookie Jalen McDaniels had 10 points. The Hornets were without guard Terry Rozier, who missed a game for the first time this season as he has a sore left knee. Graham had eight assists.

Minnesota was without Karl-Anthony Towns because of a left wrist injury. The Timberwolves lost for the 15th time in their past 16 games.

Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 28 points, and Russell notched 26 points and 11 assists. The Timberwolves also received 16 points and 12 rebounds from Juancho Hernangomez and 12 points from Naz Reid. It was Russell's second game overall with the Timberwolves since arriving last week in a trade with the Golden State Warriors.

The Timberwolves hit 14 of 49 3-point attempts (28.9 percent) and 39 of 101 attempts from the field overall (38.6 percent). The Hornets made 14 of 34 (41.2 percent) from long distance and 43 of 92 (46.7 percent) from the floor. Minnesota had the offense flowing in the first half, and it held a 66-50 lead at the break.

The Hornets responded with a 15-5 run to start the second half, with Graham pouring in the last seven of those points. Minnesota was charged with 11 turnovers after committing a season-high 23 turnovers two nights earlier in a loss at Toronto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as chief minister with people of Delhi: Gopal Rai

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as chief minister with people of Delhi Gopal Rai....

No CM, political leaders from other states will be invited for Arvind Kejriwal's oath ceremony: Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai to PTI

No CM, political leaders from other states will be invited for Arvind Kejriwals oath ceremony Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai to PTI....

IIMC placement sets new record with avg salary of Rs 28 lakh

IIM Calcutta has completed placements for its students of MBA class of 2020 with a record average salary of Rs 28 lakh per annum. The institute said 439 students have received 492 offers from 136 firms participating in the recruitment proce...

Efficacy of Pak's decision to send Hafiz to jail remains to be seen: Govt sources

The efficacy of Pakistans decision to send Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed to jail remains to be seen as it came just days ahead of a global watchdogs review on Islamabads action against terror networks operating from the country, offic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020