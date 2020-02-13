Left Menu
Pakistan awaits South Africa tour, says Wasim Khan

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan said that the tour of South Africa is very much awaited and the things will get clear by the end of February.

Pakistan awaits South Africa tour, says Wasim Khan
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan said that the tour of South Africa is very much awaited and the things will get clear by the end of February. "The tour of South Africa is very much a waiting game now and we should have a clear position by the end of the month," ESPNcricinfo quoted Khan as saying.

South Africa end their tour to India on March 18 and PCB intend to make them stay in Dubai until the Pakistan Super League (PSL) ends on March 22. The board will then fly the South African team directly to Islamabad for a three-match T20 series in Rawalpindi. "Their head of security is expected in Pakistan during the initial games of the PSL. He has all the security plans for each of the different venues," Khan said.

"He and the board of South Africa are very comfortable with touring. We have to make it work logistically as South Africa finishes the tour of India on March 18. We do not finish the PSL till March 22. For them to go back and come again will not be possible. So we will have to see whether we can have them sit in the UAE [...] and provide them the support and practice facilities, or we fly them straight in here and provide all that here," he added. Khan also said that the expected tour of three T20Is will be played at Rawalpindi as the wickets have worn out in Lahore and Karachi due to matches being extensively played at the two venues.

"We now have Rawalpindi as a venue available. For me, it makes sense to go there and play the three matches. I have suggested Rawalpindi as a venue to South Africa and they are comfortable with the suggestion," he further said. (ANI)

