Left Menu
Development News Edition

James' triple-double helps Lakers edge Nuggets in OT

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 12:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 11:46 IST
James' triple-double helps Lakers edge Nuggets in OT
Image Credit: Twitter (@Lakers)

LeBron James had 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds, Anthony Davis finished with 33 points and 10 rebounds, and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 120-116 in overtime on Wednesday night. It was the 12th triple-double of the season for James, tying him with the Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic for the NBA lead.

Dwight Howard had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Alex Caruso and Avery Bradley scored 10 points each for the Lakers, who have won 17 straight road games against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 5-1 in its past six games overall. Jamal Murray had 32 points and 10 assists, Nikola Jokic scored 22 and added 11 rebounds, and Jerami Grant had 15 points for Denver. The Nuggets had their four-game win streak snapped.

Gary Harris scored 13 points and Monte Morris added 12 for Denver, which lost both home games to Los Angeles this season. Davis scored seven points in overtime, including a 3-pointer to put the Lakers ahead 119-116 with 2:41 left. The Nuggets missed their last five shots and had a turnover in the final three minutes of the extra period.

Los Angeles led 97-94 after a James dunk, but Grant hit a short jumper, Harris had a pair of free throws and Murray drained a 3-pointer and Harris sank a shot during a 9-0 run put the Nuggets up 103-97 with 4:16 left in regulation. The Lakers scored six straight to tie it and took a 109-105 lead when James fed Caruso for a layup with 1:43 left.

Jokic hit two free throws and passed to Grant for a layup to get Denver within 111-109, and Harris hit a layup with 23.9 seconds left to tie it again. James missed a jumper in the final seconds to send the game to overtime. The Lakers ended the first half on a 25-6 run to take a 61-55 lead at the intermission. Los Angeles then scored the first five points of the second half for its biggest lead of the night.

Denver came right back with 11 straight points, tying it on a 3-pointer by Jokic. Later in the period, the Nuggets scored seven straight to go up 85-80, and the hosts took an 87-84 lead into the fourth. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Relx: too soon to predict impact of coronavirus on events division

European information group Relx said it was not yet clear how the outbreak of coronavirus would hit its events business in China or other regions.Relx, which provides information for scientists, lawyers, doctors and the business community, ...

Australia extends ban on visitors from China

Sydney, Feb 13 AFP Australia on Thursday announced a ban on travellers from China would extend for at least a week beyond Saturdays planned deadline, as the death toll from the coronavirus soared. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the gove...

Part of ramp connecting FOB at Bhopal stn collapses; 8 injured

A slab of a ramp connecting the foot over-bridge FOB between two platforms at Bhopal railwaystation collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring eight people, mostly passengers standing under the structure, officialssaid. One of the injured pers...

Part of ramp connecting FOB at Bhopal stn collapses; 8 injured

A slab of a ramp connecting the foot over-bridge FOB between two platforms at Bhopal railway station collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring eight people, mostly passengers standing under the structure, officials said. One of the injured p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020