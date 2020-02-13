Left Menu
Development News Edition

Markstrom, Canucks shut down Blackhawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 12:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 12:08 IST
Markstrom, Canucks shut down Blackhawks
Image Credit: Twitter(@Canucks )

Jacob Markstrom stopped 49 shots for his second shutout of the season as the Vancouver Canucks blanked the visiting Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Wednesday night. It was the fifth career shutout for Markstrom, who also picked up his 22nd win of the season. The Canucks improved to 19-6-3 at home, the most home wins by any Western Conference team, and won for the 11th time in their last 12 games at Rogers Arena.

Brandon Sutter had a goal and two assists, and Bo Horvat and Adam Gaudette also scored goals for Vancouver, which extended its lead in the Pacific Division to three points over idle Edmonton. Corey Crawford finished with 17 saves for Chicago, which saw its winless streak extended to a season-long five games (0-3-2) despite firing a season-high 49 shots on goal.

The Blackhawks dominated the action for most of the first period, outshooting the Canucks 17-7 including 13-0 in the first 10:04 to start the game, but still trailed 1-0 at the end of the period. Chicago appeared to take a 1-0 lead when Patrick Kane put in a rebound of his own shot, but the goal was quickly waved off by officials for goaltender interference on Brandon Saad, who was hugging the crossbar behind Markstrom. The Blackhawks challenged the call, but it was upheld, resulting in a two-minute delay of game penalty.

Vancouver instead took the 1-0 lead on the ensuing power play when Horvat took a goal-line feed from Sutter at the bottom of the left circle and snapped a shot past Crawford's glove side for his 18th goal of the season. The Canucks made it 2-0 at the 6:25 mark of the second period when Antoine Roussel found a wide-open Gaudette on the right side of the net. Gaudette then roofed a shot for his 10th goal of the season.

Chicago pulled Crawford for an extra attacker with three minutes remaining, and Sutter sealed the victory with a long empty-net goal with 2:09 left, his eighth goal of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Relx: too soon to predict impact of coronavirus on events division

European information group Relx said it was not yet clear how the outbreak of coronavirus would hit its events business in China or other regions.Relx, which provides information for scientists, lawyers, doctors and the business community, ...

Australia extends ban on visitors from China

Sydney, Feb 13 AFP Australia on Thursday announced a ban on travellers from China would extend for at least a week beyond Saturdays planned deadline, as the death toll from the coronavirus soared. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the gove...

Part of ramp connecting FOB at Bhopal stn collapses; 8 injured

A slab of a ramp connecting the foot over-bridge FOB between two platforms at Bhopal railwaystation collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring eight people, mostly passengers standing under the structure, officialssaid. One of the injured pers...

Part of ramp connecting FOB at Bhopal stn collapses; 8 injured

A slab of a ramp connecting the foot over-bridge FOB between two platforms at Bhopal railway station collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring eight people, mostly passengers standing under the structure, officials said. One of the injured p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020