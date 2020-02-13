Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vidit Gujrathi posts win in Prague Chess opener

  • PTI
  • |
  • Prague
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 13:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 12:59 IST
Vidit Gujrathi posts win in Prague Chess opener
Image Credit: Pixabay

India's Vidit Santosh Gujrathi opened his campaign in the Master's event of the Prague Chess Festival here with a win over Sam Shankland of USA. P Harikrishna (ELO rating 2713), the other Indian player in the field, held Sweden's Nils Grandelius to a 36-move draw in a Nimzo-Indian game late on Wednesday.

Vidit Gujrathi and Harikrishna are ranked two and three in the latest FIDE list behind the legendary Viswanathan Anand. In the Vidit Gujrathi-Shankland match, the Indian cashed in on his opponent's only mistake and proceeded to win in 32 moves, continuing his dominance over the American.

"In the opening, I was spending a lot of time, and I was not expecting this line so I had to improvise. The only problem was I was in time pressure as I had to calculate a lot," the India No.2 with an ELO rating of 2721, said after the victory. Top-seeds Jan-Krzysztof Duda of Poland and Nikita Vitiugov (Russia) were the other winners in the opening round.

Duda had a relatively easy day in office, taking advantage of an off-day for the host nation's David Navara. Alireza Firouzja of Iran, the number one junior player in the world, who replaced Chinese GM Wei Yi owing to the coronavirus outbreak, was held to a draw by Markus Ragger (Austria) in his opener.

In the second round later on Thursday, Gujrathi faces David Anton Guijjaro while Harikrishna tackles the top-seeded Duda. The 10-player tournament concludes on February 21.

Results: Round 1: Vidit Gujrathi beat Sam Shankland; P Harikrishna drew with Nils Grandelius; Alireza Firouzja drew with Markus Ragger, Nika Vitiugov beat David Anton Guijjaro, Jan-Krysztof beat David Navara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

13 killed in bus-truck collision in UP's Firozabad

Thirteen people were killed and 31 seriously injured as the private bus in which they were traveling collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police official said on Thursday. Sen...

Maha: Man held for attempt to kill wife over domestic feud

A 42-year-old man from Thane district in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly trying to kill his wife after a quarrel, police said on Thursday. Guddu Mehboob Ansari, who worked as an electrician, and his 30-year-old wife used to hav...

Xiaomi Mi 10 / Mi 10 Pro go official in China: Here are the details

Xiaomi launched today the much-anticipated Mi 10 series in Mainland China. The latest flagship smartphone from the Chinese company features AMOLED display with industry-leading 180Hz refresh rate, 108-megapixel quad rear camera module and S...

Growing bill to fix Britain's Big Ben

London, Feb 13 AFP The bill to repair Londons iconic Big Ben clock tower has increased by millions of pounds after the discovery of World War II bomb damage, pollution and asbestos, Britains parliament said Thursday. The cost of renovating ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020