"SP and Congress don't think twice before commenting on Ayodhya Ram Temple," says Shaina NC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shaina NC launched a scathing attack against the Samajwadi party and Congress and said that these parties do not understand the people's belief in Lord Ram. "Be it Samajwadi party or Congress, they do not think twice before commenting on Ram Lalla. They do not understand the faith of millions of people towards Ram Lalla and Ram Temple in Ayodhya. It is symbolic of India and India's growth," said Shaina NC.

She further highlighted, "When millions of people visit the Ram Temple, it is not a Hindu-centric sentiment... Gone are the days of being an apologetic Hindu. We are the majority and I don't think we need to be apologetic for our belief and thought process." Emphasising that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the largest party in the world, she said that the BJP has 11 crore members, adding to which, she said, "It is only natural for them to be living across the length and breadth of the country."

The BJP leader expressed, "I am proud that our leaders are going out and meeting people and telling them about the progress made in the country in the last 10 years. This is why there is pro-incumbency in the country and not anti-incumbency..." Earlier on Monday, Shaina NC said that Congress has no other issues left for the Lok Sabha elections and this is the reason why it has resorted to targeting Ujjwal Nikam who is widely respected in Mumbai.

The BJP leader said that they stooped to such a level that they have raised a question mark against the Public Prosecutor who hanged Kasab, who is being saluted by the whole of Mumbai. This shows that Congress has been wiped out in this election and they have no issues left. (ANI)

